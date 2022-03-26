StockNews.com Downgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UGP. Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.92.

NYSE UGP opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 244,130 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

