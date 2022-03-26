StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 million, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

