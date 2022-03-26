StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mannatech in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mannatech by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mannatech in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mannatech in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mannatech in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.