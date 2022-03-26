StockNews.com Lowers Cato (NYSE:CATO) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

NYSE CATO opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $329.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. Cato has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.23 million during the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cato during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cato during the second quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cato by 36.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cato during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cato during the third quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

