StockNews.com Upgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Buy

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VNDA. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $11.46 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $78,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 365,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 351,137 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 279,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 269,632 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

