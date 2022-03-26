Strs Ohio Buys 326,592 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 291.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,592 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 694.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 322,152 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 807.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

