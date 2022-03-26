Strs Ohio Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Brunswick worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $83.38 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

