Strs Ohio Has $6.62 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

Shares of TXRH opened at $81.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.15. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,546 shares of company stock worth $1,466,209. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

