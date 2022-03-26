Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.65% of Premier Financial worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 186,930 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 234,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFC. Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $31.29 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

