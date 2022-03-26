Strs Ohio Sells 1,756 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Roku were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 23,397.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 263,450 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after acquiring an additional 250,776 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Roku by 50.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after acquiring an additional 217,493 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.48.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.65.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

