Strs Ohio Sells 2,947 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Integra LifeSciences worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 98,287 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

