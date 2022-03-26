Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Sunrun reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.32. 4,355,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,963,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,607 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after purchasing an additional 772,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

