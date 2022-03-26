Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

SMCI opened at $41.99 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

