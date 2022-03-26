Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.67 million and $592,699.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.62 or 0.07026963 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00107341 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,010,868 coins and its circulating supply is 348,701,654 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

