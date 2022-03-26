SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $13,078.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.37 or 0.07012359 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,672.42 or 0.99847661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043644 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,151,656 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

