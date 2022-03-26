SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $4.05. SurgePays shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 139,074 shares.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SURG. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on SurgePays in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on SurgePays in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.
