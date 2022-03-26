Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

