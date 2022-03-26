Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Update

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 295.6% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,682,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEGI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 7,045,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,908. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

