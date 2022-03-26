Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Update

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 295.6% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,682,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SEGI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 7,045,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,908. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
