SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Shares of SNX traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,167. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNX. StockNews.com cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SYNNEX by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

