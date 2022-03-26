Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Synovus Financial worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

