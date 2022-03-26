Syscoin Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $394.15 million and $8.64 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00280161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 636,015,772 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

