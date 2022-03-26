Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Shares of TALS opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.84.

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, equities analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

