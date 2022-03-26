Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.44

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.16. Tarena International shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 11,839 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

