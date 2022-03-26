Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Down to $5.87

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $5.68. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 480 shares traded.

TH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.85.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $584.19 million, a PE ratio of -114.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 69.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.