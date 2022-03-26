Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.61

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.61 and traded as low as $44.33. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 10,693 shares changing hands.

TARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,046,000. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.