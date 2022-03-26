Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

NYSE TMHC opened at $28.66 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,451 shares of company stock worth $1,529,723. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

