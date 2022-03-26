TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT Lowered to $23.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.39.

TCRR stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $107.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.26.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,206 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 186,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 698,100 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

