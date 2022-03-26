The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GDL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 14,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,602. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
