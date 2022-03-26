The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GDL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 14,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,602. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The GDL Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

The GDL Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.