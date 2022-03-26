The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €34.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.60 ($51.21).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE opened at €27.10 ($29.78) on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.00 ($29.67) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($48.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.59.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.