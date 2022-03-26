The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $310.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $296.03 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

