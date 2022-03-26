The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 124.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $310.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.39. The company has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.03 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

