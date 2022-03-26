The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.81. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 3,131 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $60.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The LGL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The LGL Group by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The LGL Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.