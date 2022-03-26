The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $114,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.