The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Update

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SMUUY remained flat at $$13.86 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.2504 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

