THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 24.8% This Week

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $54,429.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

