Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Financial Comparison

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -129.20% -44.24% -28.08% Theravance Biopharma -360.56% N/A -50.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Theravance Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $351.41 million 13.60 -$454.02 million ($6.71) -10.26 Theravance Biopharma $55.31 million 13.11 -$199.43 million ($2.95) -3.29

Theravance Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theravance Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Theravance Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 1 2 9 0 2.67 Theravance Biopharma 2 4 2 0 2.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $123.81, indicating a potential upside of 79.78%. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.43%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Risk and Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats Theravance Biopharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. Crysvita is an antibody administered via subcutaneous injection used for the treatment of XLH. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

