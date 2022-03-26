TheStreet Upgrades TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to “B-“

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.62. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

