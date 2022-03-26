TheStreet Upgrades TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to “B-“

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.62. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.
About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.
