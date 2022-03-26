thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 89.8% in March

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.94. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.78) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.31) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

