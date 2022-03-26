thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 89.8% in March

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.94. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About thyssenkrupp (Get Rating)
thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.