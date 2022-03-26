Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Announces $0.08 — Dividend

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0821 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

NYSE TIMB opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIMB. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,397,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 717.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 172,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of TIM by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 89,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 50,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TIM by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

