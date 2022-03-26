Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Announces $0.08 — Dividend

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0821 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
NYSE TIMB opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TIMB. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
About TIM (Get Rating)
TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
