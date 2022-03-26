Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 199,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 74,232 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

