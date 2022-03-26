Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.550-$2.850 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

