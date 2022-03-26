TokenPay Market Capitalization Tops $769,840.25 (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $769,840.25 and $48,967.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,520.05 or 0.99679031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002125 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.