TOKPIE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,935.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $9,935.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.0563 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

