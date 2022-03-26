Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Citigroup

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.47.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,900 in the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

