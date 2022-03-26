TomoChain (TOMO) One Day Volume Tops $7.21 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TomoChain has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $118.18 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,134,488 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling TomoChain

