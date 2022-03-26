TomoChain (TOMO) Price Hits $1.28 on Top Exchanges

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market cap of $115.46 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,127,600 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling TomoChain

