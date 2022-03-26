TopBidder Price Up 5.4% This Week (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, TopBidder has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. TopBidder has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $120,689.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TopBidder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00035734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00112464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.