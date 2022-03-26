TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Lowered to €56.00 at Morgan Stanley

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TTE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

