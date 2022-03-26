Traders Buy High Volume of Dynagas LNG Partners Call Options (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,239 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,664% compared to the average volume of 47 call options.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.49 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $128.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

