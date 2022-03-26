Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 14,169 call options on the company. This is an increase of 313% compared to the average volume of 3,432 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 327,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 266,421 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 441,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 226,995 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,390,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 178,866 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 133,757 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $23.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.